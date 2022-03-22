China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, Beijing says

'China, Pakistan share concern about Russia sanctions'

'Both expressed concerns about the spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions,' the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 22 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 14:16 ist
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (L) and China President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters File Photos

China and Pakistan share concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Old allies China and Pakistan have refrained from condemning Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, unlike Western countries that have imposed unprecedented financial and corporate sanctions in response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation".

"Both expressed concerns about the spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement following a meeting on Monday in Pakistan between the neighbours' foreign ministers.

"Both called for a ceasefire through diplomatic dialogue and hope that based on the principle of indivisible security, a fundamental solution to the Ukraine problem can be found,” the Chinese ministry said.

Pakistan's foreign ministry also issued a statement on the talks in Islamabad, echoing the call for a ceasefire, but it did not mention concern about sanctions.

