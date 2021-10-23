China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

In recent months, the education ministry has limited gaming hours for minors, allowing them to play online for one hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Oct 23 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 11:12 ist
Children leave a school in Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China has passed an education law that seeks to cut the "twin pressures" of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

Beijing has exercised a more assertive paternal hand this year, from tacking the addiction of youngsters to online games, deemed a form of "spiritual opium", to clamping down on "blind" worship of internet celebrities.

Also Read | China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector: Report

China's parliament said on Monday it would consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes.

The new law, which has not been published in full, makes local governments responsible for ensuring that the twin pressures are reduced and asks parents to arrange their children's' time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, thereby reducing pressure, said the agency, and avoiding overuse of the internet.

In recent months, the education ministry has limited gaming hours for minors, allowing them to play online for one hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

It has also cut back on homework and banned after-school tutoring for major subjects during the weekend and holidays, concerned about the heavy academic burden on overwhelmed children.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
homework
Education
World news

What's Brewing

Birthday special 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

DH Toon | We've lost count of Covid waves!

DH Toon | We've lost count of Covid waves!

On e-cigarettes, follow the science

On e-cigarettes, follow the science

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

 