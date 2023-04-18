China Q1 GDP grew 4.5% y/y, above expectations

Recent data suggest the economy is rebounding after disruptions caused by the sudden lifting of Covid-19 curbs in December

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 18 2023, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 08:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, expanding 4.5 per cent year-on-year, as policymakers move to bolster growth following the end of strict Covid-19 curbs in December.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 4.0 per cent from a year earlier, quickening from 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, GDP grew 2.2 per cent in January-March, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed, compared with expectations for a 2.2 per cent increase and a revised 0.6 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

Recent data suggest the economy is rebounding after disruptions caused by the sudden lifting of Covid-19 curbs in December, led by consumption, services and infrastructure, but easing inflation and surging bank savings are raising questions over the strength of domestic demand.

The government has set a modest target for economic growth of around 5 per cent for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal.

