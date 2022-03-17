China rejects Blinken accusation that China not acting in line with UN charter

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that it firmly rejects US State Secretary Antony Blinken's comment that China's unwillingness to condemn Russia is inconsistent with China's position on the UN charter.
China always believes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states should be upheld, said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular press conference.
Also Read | It’s time to offer Russia an offramp, China can help with that
In an interview with NPR on Wednesday, Blinken said the fact that China "has not stood strongly against" Russia's aggression in Ukraine flies in the face of China's commitments as a permanent member of the UN Security Council responsible for maintaining peace and security.
"It's totally inconsistent with what China says and repeats over and over again about the sanctity of the United Nations Charter and the basic principles, including the sovereignty of nations," Blinken said.
