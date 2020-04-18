27 new COVID-19 cases in China, death toll at 4,632

China reports 27 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 4,632 after data revisions

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Apr 18 2020, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 09:13 ist
China's National Health Commission reported 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 17, up from 26 the day earlier, according to data published on Saturday.

Of that figure, 17 cases were imported via individuals arriving overseas, up from 15 the previous day.

Newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 54, down from 66 a day earlier. Three of the new cases were imported, according to the health ministry.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 82,719, an increase of 300 from the number reported the day prior. The sharp uptake follows revisions in case reporting that the NHC announced on Friday.

The ministry placed the total death toll from the virus at 4,632 as of April 17, a number it originally reported on Friday when it publicly announced the revised figures. The new death toll marks an increase of over 1,000. 

