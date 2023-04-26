China, Russia sign memorandum of understanding on maritime law enforcement

China and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening maritime law enforcement cooperation, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.
The coast guard of the People's Republic of China and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation signed the agreement, state media said.
According to media reports, the agreement was signed in the Russian city of Murmansk and highlights joint efforts by the countries to combat terrorism, illegal migration, smuggling of drugs and weapons, as well as stopping illegal fishing.
