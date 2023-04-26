China, Russia sign MoU on maritime law enforcement

China, Russia sign memorandum of understanding on maritime law enforcement

According to media reports, the agreement was signed in the Russian city of Murmansk and highlights joint efforts by the countries to combat terrorism

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 26 2023, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 10:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters/iStock Photo

China and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening maritime law enforcement cooperation, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

The coast guard of the People's Republic of China and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation signed the agreement, state media said.

According to media reports, the agreement was signed in the Russian city of Murmansk and highlights joint efforts by the countries to combat terrorism, illegal migration, smuggling of drugs and weapons, as well as stopping illegal fishing. 

