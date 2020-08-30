China’s CanSino in talks with countries for early approval for Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Chinese pharmaceutical CanSino Biologics Inc. is in talks with countries to get early-approval for its Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

If successful, this would make CanSino’s vaccine the first to go in for large-scale public use, except those that are undergoing clinical trials.

CanSino’s sense of urgency could stem from the desire to get head-start over competitors. However, experts have warned against large-scale immunisation using vaccines that have not been adequately tested.

Usage of the CanSino vaccine on Chinese military officials was approved before it could complete phase III trials, approximately a month ago, according to multiple reports.

“It helps to build the safety database and certainly build the confidence in the fact that the vaccine is safe. If, in the meantime, if it is demonstrated as being effective in the Phase 3 trials, then it might be an accelerator for future contracts for vaccine supply,” Pierre Morgon, senior vice president for international business at CanSino told the publication.

The vaccine showed an immune response and raised no safety concerns, according to early-stage results shared by the company, which were also published in the Lancet.

While Morgon did not reveal the names of all the countries CanSino is in talks with, he said that Pakistan and Latin American countries are some of them.

Countries and vaccine makers across that world are putting major efforts to be the first ones to develop a successful vaccine.

Russia recently became the first to make public its Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, that had experts worried over its efficacy amid safety concerns and lack of data.

“It’s breaking all the global conventions around science and ethics. It’s a huge gamble,” Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University told the publication regarding emergency approval of a vaccine that had not been adequately tested.

He added that vaccines, like CanSino, that pass early stages, are not always successful during the final stage trials.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been outspoken against the emergency approval of vaccines that have not completed trials.