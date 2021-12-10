China’s state-run media reacts after buzz over copter crashes

A media organisation run by the Communist Party of China (CPC) dismissed as “conspiracy theory” the speculation about a link between two separate helicopter crashes, which killed top military leaders of Taiwan and India – the two nations facing the belligerence of Xi Jinping’s ‘Middle Kingdom’.

The Global Times, a media outlet run by the CPC, also published a report, claiming that the helicopter crash, which killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, had not only “exposed the lack of discipline and combat preparedness” of India, but also “dealt a heavy blow to the country’s military modernisation”. It also quoted some ‘experts’ stating that India’s “aggressive posture” toward China in the border region between the two nations would not change even after the death of Gen Rawat.

After Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in the helicopter crash, the Twitter went abuzz speculating a link between the incident and another similar mishap, which had killed Taiwan’s top military leader General Shen Yi-ming on January 2, 2020. The Black Hawk helicopter of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force had crashed at Wulai in New Taipei, killing not only General Shen Yi-ming, but also seven other military officials.

