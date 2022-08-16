China sanctions 7 Taiwan officials after Pelosi visit

China sanctions seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence

Democratically self-ruled Taiwan rejects China's claim of sovereignty

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 16 2022, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 09:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China has sanctioned seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence, its state media reported on Tuesday.

The sanctions come after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, a move that China said had sent a wrong signal to pro-independence forces on the island.

Democratically self-ruled Taiwan rejects China's claim of sovereignty.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua said among those sanctioned by China's Taiwan Affairs Office are Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwan ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Koo, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council.

Politicians from Taiwan's ruling political party, Democratic Progressive Party were also sanctioned.

A Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said that those sanctioned would not be able to visit China, Hong Kong and Macau. Firms and investors related to them will also not be allowed to profit in China.

The seven are in addition to Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and parliament Speaker You Si-kun who were previously sanctioned by China.

Taiwan
China
World news

