China says balloon over US airspace 'civilian airship'

China says balloon over US airspace 'civilian airship'

'The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace,' the statement said

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Feb 03 2023, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 20:49 ist
Suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana, which China called a 'civilian airship'. Credit: AFP Photo/Chase Doak

Beijing said on Friday it regretted an "unintended" breach of US airspace by what it described as an unmanned civilian airship after the Pentagon said it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon.

"The airship is from China," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. "It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes."

"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," the statement said.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, with a senior defence official telling reporters that "the intent of this balloon is for surveillance".

At President Joe Biden's request, US officials considered shooting the balloon down but concluded doing so would endanger too many people on the ground, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The incident came just days before a scheduled visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at managing heightened tensions between the two powers.

The visit will mark the first trip to the Asian country by the United States' top diplomat since 2018.

Beijing did not immediately identify the balloon's Chinese origins at a foreign ministry news briefing on Friday.

It made the admission later, saying the civilian craft was blown off course.

"Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course," the statement said.

"The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure," it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
United States
USA

What's Brewing

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 