China says coronavirus posing risks to workplace safety

China says coronavirus posing new risks, challenges to workplace safety

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 28 2020, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 09:33 ist
People wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make a line to enter an office building in Beijing. Reuters

The coronavirus outbreak is posing new challenges and risks to workplace safety for manufacturers, including an increase in unused inventory of dangerous goods and lack of adequate safety training for staff, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Sun Huashan, a vice minister for the Ministry of Emergency Management, told reporters during a briefing that safety-related risks have increased as many companies restart production after being forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will carry out strict checks on workplace safety and ensure accountability, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
workplace

What's Brewing

Extremists using COVID-19 to recruit youth: UN chief

Extremists using COVID-19 to recruit youth: UN chief

COVID-19: In electricity slump, dark times for coal

COVID-19: In electricity slump, dark times for coal

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

 