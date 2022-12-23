China says domestic production of medicines sufficient

China says domestic production of medicines sufficient in fight against Covid-19 outbreak

China is battling a massive outbreak of Covid-19 infections that is pressuring its health system

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  Dec 23 2022, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 18:30 ist
Covid-19 coronavirus patients lie on hospital beds in the lobby of the Chongqing No. 5 People's Hospital in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on December 23, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

China's domestic production of medical supplies is expanding and is generally sufficient, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The epidemic prevention and control situation in China is generally predictable and controllable, said Mao Ning at a regular press briefing, remarking on a question on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying China has not asked it for vaccines.

Also Read | China estimates Covid-19 surge infecting 3.7 crore people a day

"Currently, China's vaccination rate is rising, as is the ability of the vaccine to treat people," said Mao.

China is battling an outbreak of Covid-19 infections that is pressuring its health system and the United States has offered to aid Beijing.

Blinken said China has not asked to date for help.

