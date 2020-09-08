Indian troops illegally crossed LAC, fired first: China

China says Indian troops illegally crossed LAC and fired first

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 08 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 14:58 ist
China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC on their shared border. Credit: PTI

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC on their shared border and were first to fire warning shots in a serious military provocation.

India and China have accused each other of firing into the air during a confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

China border dispute: India must map out strategy

China urged India to discipline its frontline troops, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news conference in Beijing.

Both sides have long observed a protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, undemarcated frontier, though this agreement has not prevented casualties. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
China
India-China
India-China border

What's Brewing

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Building a career during Covid-19

Building a career during Covid-19

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

 