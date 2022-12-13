China says 'shocked' at Kabul attack, firmly opposes all terrorism

China on Tuesday said it was "shocked" by a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business people, adding that five of its nationals were wounded.
Also Read — Islamic State group claims responsibility for attack on hotel in Afghan capital
"This terror attack is abominable and China is deeply shocked. We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism... We express our grief for the Afghan military police who died, and express sympathies for the injured," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much
'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'
1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England
Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo
‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’
Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals
Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru
DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal
Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year