China says 'shocked' at Kabul attack, firmly opposes all terrorism

"We express our grief for the Afghan military police who died, and express sympathies for the injured," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said

  • Dec 13 2022, 15:06 ist
At least three people were killed when gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese business people in the Afghan capital on December 12. Credit: AFP Photo

China on Tuesday said it was "shocked" by a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business people, adding that five of its nationals were wounded.

Also Read — Islamic State group claims responsibility for attack on hotel in Afghan capital

"This terror attack is abominable and China is deeply shocked. We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism... We express our grief for the Afghan military police who died, and express sympathies for the injured," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

