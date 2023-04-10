China says US warship 'illegally intruded' in South China Sea

China condemned on Monday the "illegal" intrusion of a US warship into waters it claims in the South China Sea, after the US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius had sailed through the area.

"Missile destroyer USS Milius illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to the Meiji Reef in China's Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government," Tian Junli, spokesman for the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement, adding Beijing's air force "followed and carried out surveillance of the vessel".