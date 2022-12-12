China slams US sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that US sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal and seriously harmed Sino-US relations.

The US Treasury Department said on Friday it imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the Chinese Communist Party chief in Tibet between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public security official in the region.

China has been accused of harsh policies to quell ethnic dissent and control religious activities in Tibet -- accusations that China rejects.