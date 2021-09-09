China suspends approval for new online games

China suspends approval for new online games

The government in China on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 09 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 16:46 ist
The tighter gaming regulations come as China has conducted a broader crackdown on a wide range of sectors including tech. Credit: iStock Photo

China has temporarily suspended approval for all new online games in the country in a bid to curb the gaming addiction among young people, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision to freeze new video game approvals was revealed at a meeting between Chinese authorities and industry giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc, the report said, adding that it was not clear until when the suspension would last.

Also Read | Unleashing reforms, Xi returns to China's socialist roots

The government in China on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase.

The tighter gaming regulations come as China has conducted a broader crackdown on a wide range of sectors including tech, education and property to strengthen government control after years of runaway growth. 

Watch DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Online gaming
Tencent
World news

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

 