China tells US to halt provocative actions

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Oct 09 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 21:06 ist
The disputed South China Sea. Credit: AFP Phtoo

A Chinese military spokesperson said on Friday that the US destroyer John McCain had entered waters around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea claimed by China without China's permission.

"We demand the US immediately stop such provocative actions, (and) strictly control and restrict military operations in the sea and air," the spokesperson said in a post on an official WeChat account.

The spokesperson also said it would take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. 

China
United States
US-China
South China Sea

