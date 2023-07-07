China to ban food imports from Japan due to safety reasons

China to ban food imports from Japan for safety reasons

The country will also strictly review the documents for food, especially aquatic products, from other parts of Japan, customs said in a statement.

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 07 2023, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 09:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

China will ban the import of food from 10 Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, China's customs said on Friday.

It added that it will continuously strengthen the detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of food imported from Japan.

Business News
China
Imports
Japan

