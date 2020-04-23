China to donate additional $30 million to WHO for COVID-19

China is to donate an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the global fight against COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.
Hua said on Twitter the donation was aimed in particular at strengthening developing countries' health systems and added that China had already donated $20 million to the WHO in March.
