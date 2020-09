China will impose temporary anti-subsidy measures on imports from the United States of n-propanol, a chemical widely used in coating, painting and cosmetic, starting September 9, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

The temporary anti-subsidy deposit, imposed on OXEA Corp will be at 34.2 per cent of the value of exports, while on other companies including The Dow Chemical Company it will be at 37.7 per cent, according to a statement published by the Ministry of Commerce.