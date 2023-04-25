China to replace PCR test requirement with antigen test for inbound travellers

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that all inbound travellers will only need to show Covid-19 antigen test results taken within 48 hours before boarding flights starting April 29, dropping the PCR test requirement.
Currently, China requires inbound travellers from some countries to take PCR tests before entering the country.
