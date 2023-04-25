China makes antigen tests must for inbound travellers

China to replace PCR test requirement with antigen test for inbound travellers

Currently, China requires inbound travellers from some countries to take PCR tests before entering the country

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 25 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 16:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that all inbound travellers will only need to show Covid-19 antigen test results taken within 48 hours before boarding flights starting April 29, dropping the PCR test requirement.

Currently, China requires inbound travellers from some countries to take PCR tests before entering the country.

