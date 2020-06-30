China to take 'countermeasures' over US ban on exports

China to take 'countermeasures' over US ban on military exports to Hong Kong

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jun 30 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 14:05 ist
Police officers ask people to leave during a protest after China's parliament passes a national security law for Hong Kong

China said Tuesday it will retaliate after the US announced it was ending the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong in response to a controversial national security law for the city.

Beijing passed the sweeping law for Hong Kong on Tuesday, which critics and many western governments fear will smother the finance hub's freedoms and hollow out its autonomy.

"US attempts to obstruct China advancing the Hong Kong national security legislation through so-called sanctions will never prevail," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

"In response to the US's wrongful actions, China will take necessary countermeasures."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the US was ending the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong because Washington "can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China".

The State Department will end all exports to Hong Kong on its controlled list, which includes items ranging from advanced ammunition to military hardware that already need the green light from the administration and Congress.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
United States
Export
Hong Kong

What's Brewing

Wary hedge fund managers aren’t buying rally in stocks

Wary hedge fund managers aren’t buying rally in stocks

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

The Lehman Brothers: From the heights to the crash

The Lehman Brothers: From the heights to the crash

 