China urges NATO to stop its 'groundless accusations'

China urges NATO to stop its groundless accusations, provocative remarks

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when addressing a question on a joint statement by NATO that was highly critical of China.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 12 2023, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 13:31 ist
The flag of China. Credit: Reuters Photo

China urged NATO to stop its groundless accusations and provocative remarks against the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when addressing a question on a joint statement by NATO that was highly critical of China, including that the country challenges the bloc's interests and security.

