China urges US to meet it halfway, bring ties on track

China urges US to meet it halfway, bring ties back on track

A foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in response to US President Joe Biden suggesting that a shift in US-China relations could occur soon

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 22 2023, 13:33 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 14:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

China's foreign ministry on Monday urged the United States to have the right understanding of China, meet it halfway and bring bilateral relations back on track.

Also Read | G7 struggles to win over nations courted by China, Russia

Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in response to US President Joe Biden suggesting that a shift in US-China relations could occur soon.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
China
Washington DC
Beijing
Joe Biden

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 