China Vice Premier Liu He holds talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

China and the United States agreed that bilateral economic relations are very important, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a video conversation between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday.
The two sides had extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, Xinhua said.
The two sides also expressed willingness to maintain communication, Xinhua reported.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay
Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online
WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?
Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals
'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'
Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life
What is the cost of having a child in China?