China Vice Premier holds talks with US Treasury Secy

China Vice Premier Liu He holds talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

The two sides had extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation

  Jun 02 2021
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 07:30 ist
China and the United States agreed that bilateral economic relations are very important, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a video conversation between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday.

The two sides had extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, Xinhua said.

The two sides also expressed willingness to maintain communication, Xinhua reported.

 

