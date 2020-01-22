China virus outbreak: Everything you need to know

A mysterious virus outbreak has afflicted hundreds of people in central China. As the death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases, China, as well as countries including India, have stepped up efforts to control the outbreak.

A total of 43 flights and 9,156 passengers were screened for novel coronavirus till January 21 at the seven identified airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said.

As the level of alarm is rising across the globe with new cases of the coronavirus being reported in the US, Japan, Thailand, and other countries, here's all that you need to know about the mysterious virus that broke out in Wuhan:

What is a coronavirus ?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes coronaviruses as a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). However, the new virus -- novel coronavirus ( nCoV ) -- that is plaguing Wuhan is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

As of now, not enough is known about novel coronavirus to draw definitive conclusions about how it is transmitted, clinical features of the disease, or the extent to which it has spread. The source also remains unknown.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms may vary from difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath and having a cough to potentially deadly conditions such as pneumonia and kidney failure.

Some patients suffering from novel coronavirus in China have reported symptoms of pneumonia.

You may have a fever.

How are coronaviruses transmitted?

Coronaviruses can spread via droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread when someone touches a contaminated surface such as a door handle.

The first cases of what has been identified as a novel coronavirus were linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, suggesting animal-to-human transmission, but it now is also thought to be spread between people.

Does the current outbreak have any specific traits?

So far, the virus has not provoked unusual symptoms, apart from the ones that doctors have already noticed, in people who have been diagnosed. Experts are yet to know how the novel coronavirus came into existence and how it could spread.

Should you be concerned about traveling?

Based on currently available information, the WHO has not recommended any restriction of travel or trade. However, it is encouraging countries to continue strengthening their preparedness for health emergencies in line with the International Health Regulations (2005).

How can you protect yourself from coronavirus ?

The WHO has recommended standard measures to prevent infection spread such as regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

One must avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Can the new coronavirus be treated?

There are no specific treatments for coronaviruses . A patient with a severe form of the disease is given an antiviral medicine and support for symptoms. Patients may receive ventilation to assist breathing as well as support for their vital organs.

Until now, there is no vaccine, but researchers across the globe have already begun working on it.

