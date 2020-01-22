China virus outbreak: Everything you need to know

A mysterious virus outbreak has afflicted hundreds of people in central China. As the death toll from a new flu-like
A total of 43 flights and 9,156 passengers were screened for novel
Also read — How airlines and airports are dealing with
As the level of alarm is rising across the globe with new cases of the
What is a
The World Health
As of now, not enough is known about novel
Also read — China virus outbreak may wallop economy, financial markets
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms may vary from difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath and having a cough to potentially deadly conditions such as pneumonia and kidney failure.
Some patients suffering from novel coronavirus in China have reported symptoms of pneumonia.
You may have a fever.
How are
The first cases of what has been identified as a novel
Also read — 43 flights, over 9000 passengers screened for novel coronavirus in India, no cases found: Health Secy
Does the current outbreak have any specific traits?
So far, the virus has not provoked unusual symptoms, apart from the ones that doctors have already noticed, in people who have been diagnosed. Experts are yet to know how the novel
Should you be concerned about traveling?
Based on currently available information, the WHO has not recommended any restriction of travel or trade. However, it is encouraging countries to continue
How can you protect yourself from
The WHO has recommended standard measures to prevent infection spread such as regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.
One must avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
Can the new
There are no specific treatments for
Until now, there is no vaccine, but researchers across the globe have already begun working on it.