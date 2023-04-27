China warns US, S Korea against provoking N Korea

China warns US, South Korea against 'provoking confrontation' with North Korea

At a summit in Washington, Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol made clear that if North Korea attacked the South or the US, the response would be devastating

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Apr 27 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 15:06 ist
Kim Jong-Un (left) and Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China warned Washington and Seoul against "provoking confrontation" with North Korea on Thursday, after President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart said Pyongyang would face the "end" of its leadership if it uses its nuclear arsenal.

"All parties should face up to the crux of the (Korean) peninsula issue and play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the issue," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

She urged against "deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and playing up threats".

Read | Tobacco company settles with US over business in North Korea

At a summit in Washington, Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol made clear that if the isolated dictatorship in North Korea attacked the South or the United States, the response would be devastating.

The two sides also agreed that the US security shield for South Korea would be strengthened in the face of the nuclear-armed North's missile tests.

Beijing condemned that decision Thursday, saying Washington "ignores regional security and insists on exploiting the peninsula issue to create tension."

"What the US is doing ... provokes confrontation between camps, undermines the nuclear non-proliferation regime and the strategic interests of other countries," Mao said.

US moves, she added, "aggravate tensions on the peninsula, undermine regional peace and stability, and run counter to the goal of denuclearization on the peninsula."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
United States
USA
South Korea
#70yearsofDH

Related videos

What's Brewing

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

 