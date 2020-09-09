China's biggest airshow cancelled due to Covid-19

China's biggest airshow cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 09 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 12:22 ist
Airshow in China in 2018. Credit: AP Photo

The organiser of China's biggest airshow, set for November in the southern city of Zhuhai, has cancelled the event because of coronavirus measures, it said on Wednesday.

The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, which usually draws key suppliers, such as Airbus SE, Boeing Co and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, is now set for 2022, the organiser said in a statement.

The news follows the cancellation of this year's largest aerospace expo, Britain's Farnborough Airshow, because of travel curbs and an industry downturn resulting from the pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
airshow
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

London’s bridges really are falling down

London’s bridges really are falling down

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 