China's Communist Party appoints Pan Gongsheng as party secretary for the central bank

China's ruling Communist Party has appointed People's Bank of China deputy governor Pan Gongsheng as the new party secretary for the central bank, the PBOC said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
Also Read | US warns new Chinese counter-espionage law puts companies at risk
The party's Central Organization Department announced the decision at a meeting on Saturday afternoon, the statement said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Pan would be appointed governor of the PBOC by the State Council, after first being made party secretary.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title
Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'
Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple
Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction
SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday
First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured