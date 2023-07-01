CCP appoints Gongsheng as party secy for central bank

China's Communist Party appoints Pan Gongsheng as party secretary for the central bank

The party's Central Organization Department announced the decision at a meeting on Saturday afternoon, the statement said.

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 01 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 15:51 ist
Pan Gongsheng. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's ruling Communist Party has appointed People's Bank of China deputy governor Pan Gongsheng as the new party secretary for the central bank, the PBOC said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

Also Read | US warns new Chinese counter-espionage law puts companies at risk

The party's Central Organization Department announced the decision at a meeting on Saturday afternoon, the statement said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Pan would be appointed governor of the PBOC by the State Council, after first being made party secretary.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

 