Xi calls for countries to reshape international order

China's President Xi calls for 'international order in a more just and rational direction'

Xi told the summit that members should uphold the international system with the UN at its core

AFP
AFP, Samarkand, Uzbekistan,
  • Sep 16 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 15:07 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP Photo

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday called for regional countries to reshape the international order at a summit in Uzbekistan touted as a challenge to Western global influence.

Leaders should "work together to promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction", Xi said at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation including the leaders of Russia, Iran and central Asian countries.

Also Read | SCO Summit: PM Modi and other leaders deliberate on pressing issues

The SCO -- made up of China, India, Pakistan, Russia and the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions.

Xi told the summit that members should "abandon zero-sum games and bloc politics," as well as "uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Xi Jinping
China
World news
Uzbekistan
SCO Summit

What's Brewing

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

 