China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine: Report

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

"The main purpose of his trip is to better position the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," the Kommersant report opined.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behaviour.

Yi reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested that European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

Yi also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

Earlier Italy's foreign minister had said China's President Xi Jinping will deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.