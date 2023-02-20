China's top diplomat lands in Moscow for Ukraine talks

China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine: Report

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the US had strong 'indications' that China was considering providing weapons and munitions to Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 20 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 19:59 ist
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

"The main purpose of his trip is to better position the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," the Kommersant report opined.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behaviour.

Also Read | US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Yi reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested that European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

Also Read | Blinken tells top China envoy sending spy balloon into US was 'irresponsible'

Yi also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

Earlier Italy's foreign minister had said China's President Xi Jinping will deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Beijing
Moscow
Ukraine
Wang Yi
Kremlin
Xi Jinping

What's Brewing

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 