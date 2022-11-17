China's Xi, in written speech, says cold war mentality and bloc confrontation must be rejected

Cold war mentality must be rejected: Xi Jinping

The remarks were originally due to be delivered by Xi at a business forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Nov 17 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 18:14 ist
Xi also said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all. credit: AFP Photo

Acts that inflate conflicts and distort international norms are "all too common" and the world should jointly reject a cold war mentality and bloc confrontation, China's President Xi Jinping said in a written speech released on Thursday.

The remarks were originally due to be delivered by Xi at a business forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. The speech was provided to media by the Chinese delegation.

