Chinese aircraft monitored US, Japan's naval drill

Chinese aircraft monitored US, France, Canada and Japan's naval drill

A Y-9 cargo aircraft variant fitted with intelligence-gathering equipment most likely monitored and collected intelligence on the exercise

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 12 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 16:27 ist
USS Aircraft Carrier Nimitz, off the coast of Busan. Credit: Reuters Photo

China deployed a reconnaissance plane over Pacific waters east of Taiwan last week that Chinese media said monitored and gathered intelligence on an exercise involving the navies of the United States, Japan, France and Canada.

A Y-9 cargo aircraft variant fitted with intelligence-gathering equipment most likely monitored and collected intelligence on the exercise, Chinese state-backed Global Times reported on Sunday, citing analysts.

Also Read: China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet

Two US aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, had been operating around the geopolitically important Ryukyu Islands in the Philippine Sea since Thursday, Global Times cited a Beijing-based think tank as saying.

The islands separate the East China Sea from the Philippine Sea, and dot the West Pacific between Japan and Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

On Friday, the US kicked off the exercise in the Philippine Sea, with two carrier strike groups jointly operating for the first time since June 2020, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The Japanese defence ministry reported the sighting of one Y-9 reconnaissance variant in the Pacific on Thursday.

Military encounters between China and the United States and its allies in the Western Pacific have risen in recent years as China has grown increasingly assertive in the East and South China Seas, as well as around Taiwan.

Days before the quadrilateral exercise, the coast guards of the Philippines, United States and Japan held their first trilateral exercise off the coast of a western Philippine province. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
Taiwan
United States
Japan
Canada
France

Related videos

What's Brewing

Has the consistent Indian Test team lost its glory?

Has the consistent Indian Test team lost its glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

 