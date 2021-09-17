Chinese astronauts return after 90-day space mission

Chinese astronauts returned to earth Friday after completing a 90-day mission to a space station, a record duration for China, state broadcaster CCTV showed in a live feed.
The capsule carrying the three astronauts landed via a parachute in the Gobi desert at 1:35 pm local time (11:05 IST).
"The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft successfully landed," state broadcaster CCTV said.
