Chinese astronauts return after 90-day space mission

'The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft successfully landed,' state broadcaster CCTV said

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Sep 17 2021, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 11:27 ist
Shenzhou-12 astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chinese astronauts returned to earth Friday after completing a 90-day mission to a space station, a record duration for China, state broadcaster CCTV showed in a live feed.

The capsule carrying the three astronauts landed via a parachute in the Gobi desert at 1:35 pm local time (11:05 IST).

"The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft successfully landed," state broadcaster CCTV said.

China
World news
Space

