Chinese citizen injured in Auckland shooting

The person is currently in stable condition, a media report said on Friday. 

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 21 2023, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 11:43 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Chinese citizen was injured on Thursday in the shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, state media said citing the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland.

The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday. 

More details to follow...

New Zealand
World news
Auckland

