Chinese citizen injured in Auckland shooting

A Chinese citizen was injured on Thursday in the shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, state media said citing the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland.
The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian expat in Dubai flies home with 10 kg tomatoes
Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon
B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...
New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention
Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech