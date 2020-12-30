Chinese court jails 10 pro-democracy activists

Chinese court jails 10 pro-democracy activists for up to three years

The Shenzhen Yantian District People's court sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years in jail and Quinn Moon to two years for organising an illegal border crossing

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Dec 30 2020, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 10:52 ist
One of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained in mainland China over an illegal border crossing is seen in a vehicle after a transfer conducted at the China-Hong Kong border of Shenzhen Bay Port , in Hong Kong, China. Credit: Reuters

A Chinese court on Wednesday jailed 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan.

The Shenzhen Yantian District People's court sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years in jail and Quinn Moon to two years for organising an illegal border crossing.

The eight others were sentenced to seven months behind bars for illegally crossing the border.

Officials earlier said that two minors from the so-called "Hong Kong 12" would be returned to Hong Kong.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Hong Kong
Democracy
activists
jail

What's Brewing

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 