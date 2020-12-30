Chinese court jails 10 pro-democracy activists for up to three years

A Chinese court on Wednesday jailed 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan.

The Shenzhen Yantian District People's court sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years in jail and Quinn Moon to two years for organising an illegal border crossing.

The eight others were sentenced to seven months behind bars for illegally crossing the border.

Officials earlier said that two minors from the so-called "Hong Kong 12" would be returned to Hong Kong.