Chinese shuttlers making more efforts to learn English

For a long time, Chinese shuttlers traversing across the globe to compete in the international circuit had to depend on interpreters to put their thoughts across.

However, things are changing as many top shuttlers from China are slowly breaking the language barrier, making concerted efforts to learn English to share their opinions while speaking to the media.

Zheng Siwei, one-half of the Olympic silver medal-winning mixed doubles pair, received a round of applause from the audience after he answered in English following his Denmark Open title win along with partner Huang Yaqiong in October.

World no. 1 Zheng, 25, learnt the basics during a language course that he took after the All England Championships last year.

"It's been 100 days, and mostly it’s been vocabulary books. There’s nothing like a tough word, but my memory is not so good. So it’s been a hard journey," Zhang said in English after he and his partner beat Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 21-11 21-7 on Wednesday.

Zhang's language skills have also inspired his colleagues to give English a try.

World no. 5 He Bing Jiao, who dispatched Denmark's Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 21-16 21-15, seemed a bit shy in opening up as she took the help of an interpreter for the first few questions during her mixed zone interaction.

About a minute into the conversation, she asked: "Can I speak?"

When probed about her new language skill, Bing Jiao replied sheepishly: "I speak a little bit. I have a teacher in China for English."

Why does she feel the need to learn the language?

She added: "Si Wei speaks well, and is a great player too. So, now we all want to speak English well and play well too. Though it's difficult as there's no time given all the training."

Former world no. 2 Shi Yuqi had also given an interview in English after winning the Denmark Open.

On Tuesday, the former All-England Champion again surprised the media contingent when he spoke briefly in English midway through the interaction in the mixed zone.

"I don't have the confidence to speak in English," he said before switching to his native language in between.