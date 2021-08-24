CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan: Report

Biden administration continues efforts to evacuate US citizens and other allies amid chaos at the airport in Kabul

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 24 2021, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 17:42 ist
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden dispatched the nation's top spy to meet the head of the Taliban on Monday, in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over Afghanistan's capital, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post, citing unnamed US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said CIA Director William Burns met Taliban Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday as the Biden administration continues efforts to evacuate US citizens and other allies amid chaos at the airport in Kabul.

Also read: UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Representatives for the Central Intelligence Agency and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

