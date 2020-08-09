Clashes erupt in Beirut at blast protest as Lebanon’s anger boils over

Violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces transformed much of central Beirut into a battle zone of flying rocks, swinging batons and clouds of tear gas Saturday as the fury over a huge explosion in Beirut’s port Tuesday fueled attacks on government buildings.

By nightfall, angry protesters demanding the ouster of the country’s political elite had stormed three government ministries, a handful of legislators had resigned, and the prime minister had called for early elections — the first major signs that the blast could shake up the country’s political system, widely derided as dysfunctional.

Many Lebanese considered the blast, which sent a shock wave through the capital that destroyed entire neighbourhoods and killed at least 154 people, as only the latest and most dangerous manifestation of the corruption and negligence of the country’s leaders.

The clashes Saturday erupted across broad swaths of the city’s centre, with demonstrators yanking down barricades blocking access to Parliament, chanting, “Revolution! Revolution!” and throwing rocks at security forces, who flooded the area with tear gas and fired rubber bullets.

Throughout the day, many thousands of people gathered to demonstrate in the central Martyrs’ Square, which is not far from the blast site and is surrounded by high-priced office buildings and an upscale pedestrian shopping mall, both of which had windows shattered by the explosion.

Lebanon was already grappling with an array of crises before this week’s explosion, as the economy has sunk, banks have refused to give depositors access to their money, and unemployment and inflation have soared. In the weeks before the blast, the number of coronavirus cases reported daily had begun to spike, and many parts of the country were suffering from lengthy power cuts.

But the explosion, and indications that it was rooted in governmental neglect, have pushed tensions to the boiling point.

Lebanese officials have said the explosion on Tuesday happened when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a compound often used to make fertilizer and bombs, combusted, perhaps because of a fire started by welders working nearby. The industrial chemical had been stored in the port since 2014.

The blast injured some 5,000 people and pushed at least 2,50,000 from their homes.