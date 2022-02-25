Clashes erupt in northern district of Kyiv city

Clashes erupt in northern district of Kyiv city

The Ukrainian military claims to have repulsed the attack on the Gostomel airbase

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 25 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 14:20 ist
A person walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters photo

Explosions and gunfire erupted in a northern district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, an AFP reporter on the ground heard, as invading Russian forces closed in.

Pedestrians ran for safety and small arms fire and explosions were heard in the Obolonsky area. The larger blasts could be heard as far away as the city centre.

Russian forces first arrived on the outskirts of Kyiv on Thursday when helicopter-borne troops assaulted an airfield just outside the city, close to Obolonsky.

The Ukrainian military claims to have repulsed the attack on the Gostomel airbase, but Russian ground forces have also been pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper river from Belarus.

As they arrived in Obolonsky, within the city, the Ministry of Defence's Facebook page urged civilians to resist.

"We urge citizens to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralise the enemy," it said.

