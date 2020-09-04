Climate of trust, non-aggression and peaceful resolution of differences key to ensure regional stability: Rajnath

Climate of trust key to regional stability: Rajnath

PTI
PTI, Moscow,
  • Sep 04 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 17:09 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces and the Museum Complex, ‘Memory Road’, in Moscow. Credit: PTI

A climate of trust, non-aggression, sensitivity towards each other and peaceful resolution of differences are among key aspects to ensure regional peace and stability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in an address at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here.

His comments came in the midst of a fierce border row between India and China, both members of the SCO, an eight-nation regional grouping which primarily focuses on issues relating to security and defence.

In his address, Singh also referred to the Second World War and said the its memories teach the globe the "folies of aggression" of one state upon another which brings "destruction" to all.

Singh made the comments in presence of Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe.

"Peaceful stable and secure region of SCO member states – which is home to over 40 per cent of the global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other’s interest and peaceful resolution of differences," Singh said.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War as well as the formation of the United Nations, which underpins a peaceful world, where international laws and sovereignty of states are respected and states refrain from unilateral aggression on another," he said.

The defence minister also talked about threat of terrorism and extremism and pitched for having institutional capacity to deal with the challenges.

"I reaffirm today that India is committed to the evolution of a global security architecture which will be open, transparent, inclusive, rules-based and anchored in international laws," he said.

Rajnath Singh
India
Russia
Shanghai Cooperation Organization

