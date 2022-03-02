Cologne archbishop resigns over abuse scandals

Cologne archbishop offers resignation over abuse scandals

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Mar 02 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 16:38 ist
Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, said he offered his resignation to the Pope during the break from his duties he took after criticism of how he dealt with Church abuse scandals, but the Pope has yet to decide on his offer.

Woelki took a break from his duties as head of the largest diocese in the world's richest Catholic Church in September following a scandal over the hierarchy's failure to deal with abuse committed by priests.

"I placed my service and office as Archbishop of Cologne at the Holy Father's disposal, so that he is free to decide what best serves the Church of Cologne," he wrote in a letter to his congregation.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Germany
World news

What's Brewing

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders

Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

 