Cologne archbishop offers resignation over abuse scandals

The Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, said he offered his resignation to the Pope during the break from his duties he took after criticism of how he dealt with Church abuse scandals, but the Pope has yet to decide on his offer.

Woelki took a break from his duties as head of the largest diocese in the world's richest Catholic Church in September following a scandal over the hierarchy's failure to deal with abuse committed by priests.

"I placed my service and office as Archbishop of Cologne at the Holy Father's disposal, so that he is free to decide what best serves the Church of Cologne," he wrote in a letter to his congregation.

Check out latest DH videos here