Nemat Shafik is Columbia varsity's 1st woman president

Columbia University names economist Nemat Shafik as first woman president

Shafik began her career at the World Bank, becoming its youngest-ever vice president at the age of 36

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 19 2023, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 11:24 ist
Nemat 'Minouche' Shafik. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Columbia University named former Bank of England Deputy Governor and current London School of Economics President Nemat "Minouche" Shafik as its president, marking the first time a woman has been named to lead the renowned American educational institution.

Shafik, an economist whose career has focused on public policy and academia, will become the twentieth president of Columbia University on July 1, the institution said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shafik began her career at the World Bank, becoming its youngest-ever vice president at the age of 36. She later also served as deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund and as top official in the UK's Department for International Development.

Shafik's appointment comes after other educational institutions have also recently appointed women to head top universities, including Harvard University, which last month named Claudine Gay as its new president. Gay became the first Black woman to hold the top job at Harvard.

Jonathan Lavine, chair of the Columbia Board of Trustees, called Shafik, 60, "the perfect candidate".

What set Shafik apart as a candidate "is her unshakable confidence in the vital role institutions of higher education can and must play in solving the world's most complex problems," Lavine added. Shafik was born in Alexandria, Egypt, Columbia University said in its statement on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Columbia
University
New York
London School of Economics
Education
Bank of England
Egypt
World Bank

What's Brewing

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

 