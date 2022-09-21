Confident defence co-operation MoU will take India-Egypt partnership to historic heights: Rajnath Singh

India-Egypt ties will reach 'historic heights': Rajnath

PTI
PTI, Cairo,
  • Sep 21 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 17:13 ist
Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described his visit to Egypt as "highly productive" and expressed confidence that the MoU on defence cooperation signed between the two sides will take the Indo-Egyptian partnership to "historic heights".

Singh was here on a three-day visit to the strategically important Arab country.

"Just concluded a highly productive visit to Egypt. I thank President H.E. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and my counterpart General (Mohamed) Zaki for warm hospitality & wide-ranging discussions. I am confident that the MoU on Defence Cooperation will take our partnership to historic heights," he tweeted on Wednesday.

During the visit, India and Egypt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further boost bilateral defence cooperation and reached a consensus on enhancing joint exercises.

Singh on Monday held wide-ranging discussions with his Egyptian counterpart, General Mohamed Zaki.

"Had an excellent meeting with Egypt’s Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo. We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements," Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

During their meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance the conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations," Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

Singh on Monday had also called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the two leaders discussed bilateral military-to-military cooperation, with the latter emphasising that there is a need for both countries to exchange expertise and best practices in countering the threat of terrorism.

Egypt
India News
Rajnath Singh
World news

