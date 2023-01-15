Congo's army says church bomb kills 6

A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church

AP
AP, Goma,
  • Jan 15 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 19:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least six people and wounded more than a dozen others according to the country's army.

A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.

A Kenyan national found at the scene without documents was detained, Mwalushayi said.

Videos and photos of the attack seen by the AP showed the injured being carried out of the church surrounded by other people screaming.

Kasindi village is on the border with Uganda and has been hit by several attacks by fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, which is believed to be linked with the Islamic State group.

