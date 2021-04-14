Cop who shot Black man after traffic stop arrested

Cop who shot Black man after traffic stop arrested, to face manslaughter charge

Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 23:10 ist
In this file photo people raise their fists, facing a line of State Troopers at the start of curfew to protest the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Credit: AFP photo

Minnesota authorities arrested the police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle that followed a routine traffic stop and said they would charge her with second-degree manslaughter later on Wednesday.

Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force on Tuesday, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and will be booked in Hennepin County jail for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday afternoon, the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.

The Washington County Attorney's office was expected to file the charge against her later on Wednesday.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput could not immediately be reached, and Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Officers discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and an officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, who got back into his car, Gannon said on Monday.

Potter can be heard on police video shouting, "Holy shit, I just shot him."

To be convicted of second-degree manslaughter under Minnesota law, prosecutors must show that Potter was "culpably negligent" and took an "unreasonable risk" in her actions against Wright. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Police
Black Lives Matter
Racism
Minnesota

What's Brewing

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 