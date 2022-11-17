COP27: Developing nations demand climate damage fund

COP27: Developing nations demand climate damage fund, say anything less is betrayal

Antigua and Barbuda's environment minister said that anything less than setting up the fund is a betrayal to those working hard to clean up the environment

Reuters
Reuters, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt,
  Nov 17 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 21:48 ist
European Commission and COP presidency at COP27. Credit: Reuters Photo

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt must establish a fund to help countries recover from the damage caused by climate disasters, ministers representing developing nations said on Thursday.

"Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to clean up this environment, and the people fighting for humanity," said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda's environment minister.

He was speaking at a news conference of leaders of groups representing developing countries in the U.N. climate talks. Antigua and Barbuda represent a bloc of small island states.

COP27
Egypt
World news

