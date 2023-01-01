Cops arrest man with explosive at Lula's inauguration

Cops bust man with explosive device, knife trying to enter Lula's inauguration

President-elect Lula is set to be sworn in on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Jan 01 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Brazilian police detained a man on Sunday with an explosive device and a knife who was trying to enter Brasilia's esplanade for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, Alan Campos, from Brasilia's military police, told Reuters.

Brazil
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
World news

