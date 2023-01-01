Cops bust man with explosive device, knife trying to enter Lula's inauguration

Brazilian police detained a man on Sunday with an explosive device and a knife who was trying to enter Brasilia's esplanade for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, Alan Campos, from Brasilia's military police, told Reuters.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well
Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'
What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors