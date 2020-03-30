Coronavirus: Bolivia reports first coronavirus death

COVID-19: Bolivia reports first coronavirus death

AFP
AFP, La Paz,
  Mar 30 2020
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 08:06 ist
A 78-year-old woman on Sunday became the first person to die of the new coronavirus in Bolivia, which has reported 81 confirmed cases, the government announced.

Health Minister Anibal Cruz told reporters the woman, who was hospitalized in the department of Santa Cruz, had been in stable condition.

"During the night she grew worse, and was transferred to intensive care. She died this morning," he said.

More than half the country's confirmed cases have been in Santa Cruz, an eastern province where authorities said stay-at-home appeals have not been heeded.

The country was under a national shutdown over the weekend, for the first time. From Monday to Friday, only one person per family is permitted to circulate to buy groceries or other supplies. 

